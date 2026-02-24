Ravichandran Ashwain wants Pakistan to try THIS batter in Pak v Eng clash

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has urged Pakistan cricket team to consider Fakhar Zaman to the middle order in Pak v End match in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Ashwin in a post on X, highlighted Fakhar Zaman’s ability to sweep and use his feet effectively against spinners such as Rashid Khan and Dawson, suggesting this approach could create significant scoring opportunities during the middle overs.

“If Pakistan are serious about this World Cup campaign, they need to think about giving Fakhar Zaman a go in the middle order. He can sweep and use his feet against Rashid and Dawson to inflict some serious damage through the middle overs. This was Nepals success formulae against Rashid and there are some key learning’s that the other teams can try to imbibe,” Ravichandran Ashwin posted on his X account.

It is to be noted that a crucial T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight fixture between Pakistan and England is scheduled to take place today at Pallekele Stadium, with the latest weather reports indicating no likelihood of rain during the match.

According to the Meteorological Department, conditions in Kandy are expected to remain largely clear at 7pm local time for Pak v Eng clash.