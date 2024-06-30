After Kohli and Rohit, Ravindra Jadeja also retires from T20Is

After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also announced his retirement from Twenty20 internationals (T20Is) after his team defeated South Africa to win the T20 World Cup 2024.

Jadeja, who became the third senior cricketer to retire from T20 internationals at the end of T20 World Cup 2024, announced his retirement from the format through a post on his Instagram account.

“With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals,” Ravindra Jadeja wrote a day after India’s win. “Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats.

“Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 international career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindrasinh jadeja (@royalnavghan)

Jadeja, aged 35, bows out after having played 74 T20Is, for 515 runs and 54 wickets at an economy of 7.13 and 515 runs at a strike rate of 127.16.

He didn’t have too big a role to play at the World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean, though, facing just 22 balls in five innings, in which he scored 35 runs, and sending down 14 overs, picking up one wicket at an economy rate of 7.57.

Ravindra Jadeja is a much-decorated player in the IPL, where he has won four titles, three with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and one, in the inaugural season in 2008, with Rajasthan Royals (RR), which was before he had made his international debut which came in 2009.

However, he will continue to be available for Tests and ODIs, where he has turned out 72 and 197 times respectively. In Tests, he has 3036 runs (average of 36.14) and 294 wickets (24.13), and in ODIs, he has 2756 runs (32.42) and 220 wickets (36.07), and is considered one of the finest all-round fielders in the world.

Earlier, star batter Virat Kohli and title-winning captain Rohit Sharma also retired from the T20Is.

The triumph in Barbados saw India defeat South Africa in the final. It was India’s second T20 World Cup victory after they had won it in 2007 under the MS Dhoni captaincy in South Africa, and first since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Virat Kohli made his first fifty of this tournament in the T20 World Cup 2024 final — a classy 76 off 59 balls with six fours and two sixes that carried India to a competitive 176 for seven.

READ: Trophy drought ends as India becomes T20 World Cup 2024 champions

Then the Indian bowlers, led by Arshdeep Singh (2/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18), worked their magic as they did throughout this tournament, limiting South Africa to 169 for eight to propel India to their second T20 World Cup.