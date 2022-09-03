Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of T20 World Cup due to knee injury

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja would miss the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia after suffering a knee injury during the Asia Cup.

The 33-year-old left armer brings stability to the side with his batting, bowling and outstanding fielding abilities. Jadeja is scheduled to undergo a major knee surgery which is expected to keep him out of action for an indefinite period of time.

Ravindra played a major role in India’s victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in their first game in the Asia Cup 2022. The left-hander was surprisingly promoted in the batting order at no 4 and he played a crucial knock of 35 runs.

BCCI sources have said that “Jadeja’s right knee injury is pretty serious. He is supposed to undergo major knee surgery and will be out of action for an indefinite period of time. At this point, if one goes by the assessment of the NCA’s medical team, one can’t put a timeline on his imminent international comeback.”

In his senior career (domestic and international), which also includes domestic first-class, List A and IPL games, Jadeja has bowled over 7000 overs in nearly 630 games across formats, for 897 scalps.

He was replaced by similarly skilled left-hander Axar Patel in the Asia Cup 2022.

