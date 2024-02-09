Ravindra Jadeja’s father makes shocking comments on son, daughter-in-law

Anirudhsinh Jadeja, father of India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, has made shocking comments about his son’s marriage with Rivaba Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja married Bharatiya Janata Party politician Rivaba Jadeja in 2016. They have a daughter Nidhyana Jadeja.

In an interview with an India news agency, Anirudhsinh Jadeja claimed he is not on good terms with his son and daughter-in-law.

“Do you want me to tell you one truth? I have absolutely no relation with Ravindra and his wife, Rivaba,” he said as quoted saying in a report. “We don’t call them, and they don’t call us. The issues started after two or three months of their marriage.

“I currently live alone in Jamnagar, while Ravindra resides in a separate bungalow of his own. He lives in the same city, but I don’t get to see him. I don’t know what magic his wife has done on him.”

He wished he hadn’t gotten him married.

It would have been better if he hadn’t become a cricketer. We would not have to go through all this in that case,” he added.

He accused Rivaba Jadeja of creating a rift in the family by getting him to transfer the wealth to her name.

“Within three months of the marriage, she told me that everything should be transferred to her name. She created a rift in our family. She didn’t want the family and desired an independent life. I could be wrong, and Naynaba (Ravindra’s sister) could be wrong, but you tell me, how can all 50 members of our family be wrong? There’s no relation with anyone in the family; there’s just hate,” Anirudsinh Jadeja claimed.

Ravindra Jadeja took to social media to condemn the interview. According to him, it was a meaningless and untrue.

“All the things stated in the absurd interview of Divya Bhaskar are meaningless and untrue. There is something to be said on one side. Which I deny. The efforts being made to tarnish the image of my wife are indeed condemnable and indecent. I also have a lot to say which is better if I don’t say it publicly,” the cricketer stated.

