Four ‘RAW agents’ arrested in Karachi

Intelligence agencies and police in their joint operation arrested four alleged operatives of India’s intelligence agency, RAW from the Malir district of Karachi.

According to details, the suspects were detained following a tip-off about presence of the outlaws in the region.

The security forces have moved the arrested ‘RAW agents’ to an undisclosed location for interrogation. Authorities have also recovered sensitive documents, materials related to strategic sites, and photographs embedded with geotagging data from their possession.

During the operation, law enforcement also seized hand grenades, various weapons, mobile phones, and other items.

Sources revealed that the arrested individuals were reportedly in contact with RAW operatives in India and were allegedly involved in passing sensitive information to the adversary nation.

Earlier, the police apprehended two terrorists, named Khawar and Jabir, affiliated with RAW from Karachi’s Korangi area.

Following interrogation of the suspects, Sheikh Muhammad Ayub and Ahsan Raza were identified and subsequently arrested from the Korangi locality.

According to SSP Korangi, the arrested individuals had been operating as agents for the Indian intelligence agency since 1998, concealing their true identities.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in targeted killings, acting on directives from the Indian intelligence agency – RAW.