‘RAW-linked’ MQM-London activist dies in Karachi jail: sources ‎

KARACHI: A MQM-London activist who was arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for his alleged RAW links that also led to the probe of Anis Advocate and Farooq Sattar has died at Central Prison in Karachi today, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to sources in central jail, the MQM-London activist Naeem died in the prison after his health deteriorated around 5:00 am on Saturday, forcing the prison officials to rush him to Civil Hospital Karachi.

“He died around 8:00 am,” they said adding Naeem Ahmed was arrested by CTD over terrorism charges and his RAW-related links.

“Anis Advocate and Farooq Sattar were also summoned by the CTD after he claimed their role in facilitating the entire process of establishing links with the RAW,” they said.

Meanwhile, the police said that the cause of death of the inmate would emerge after a post-mortem report. “After legal formalities, his body will be handed over to his family members in Hyderabad,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that DIG Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Omar Shahid Hamid after the arrest of two MQM-London terrorists from Mirpurkhas, in a press conference at Civil Lines police station said that “the party workers were being sent for training in India under a policy of the founder of the MQM.”

“Two prominent leaders of MQM were entrusted for sending the workers to India for training,” DIG Omar Shahid said.

“Two men arrested in the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) raid have also got training from India. They were also in contact with Wasay Jalil and others,” CTD official claimed.

“Arrested accused Naeem has disclosed that he met Anees Advocate in Tehran,” CTD official said. “We had summoned and questioned Anis. He will be summoned again,” DIG CTD said.

“Anis Advocate has been prohibited from going out of the country. The charge sheet will be filed after gathering more facts,” the DIG said.