12 terrorists linked to Indian RAW detained in Punjab: CTD

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has apprehended 12 terrorists linked to India’s intelligence agency RAW and recovered a substantial cache of explosives and weapons.

According to details, the arrests were made through intelligence-based operations in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Bahawalpur.

The terrorists were reportedly planning to spread fear in Punjab and incite religious hatred.

A CTD spokesperson revealed that investigations began with a Facebook account operated from India under the name “Adil.”

This led authorities to identify and capture 12 dangerous operatives of RAW who were actively working in various cities of Punjab.

The terrorists were targeting sensitive locations and places of worship, filming them, and sending the footage to RAW in India via WhatsApp.

The Lahore-based arrested individuals include Sakdeep Singh, Azmat, Faizan, Nabeel, Abrar, Sarfaraz, and Usman, while Faisalabad yielded the arrest of Danish.

Read more: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sees rise in terror attacks in 2025: CTD

Notably, Sakdeep Singh, a native of Lahore and born Christian, had previously converted to another religion. From Bahawalpur, Ranjab Hashim, Saqib, and Arif were arrested; these operatives were reportedly funded by RAW.

Authorities recovered 7 IEDs, 2 detonators, 102 feet of fuse wire, explosive material, weapons, mobile phones, and cash from the suspects. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and further investigations are underway.