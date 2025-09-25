RAW operative sentenced to 114 years by Karachi ATC

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday sentenced Saleem, an operative of India’s spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), to 114 years in prison in a case related to the recovery of explosives, ARY News reported.

The ATC also imposed a fine of Rs150,000, canceled his bail, and ordered that he be sent to jail.

According to the prosecution, Saleem was arrested by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) from Karachi’s Mauripur area. At the time of his arrest, authorities recovered hand grenades, Awan bombs, a launcher, and other illegal weapons from his possession.

Investigators said that Saleem, an operative of India’s intelligence agency — the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) — confessed during interrogation to working for the spy outfit. He admitted that between 2012 and 2014, he had traveled to India three times for this purpose.

The prosecution further revealed that Saleem had illegally entered Pakistan from India in 1989 and obtained Pakistani identity documents and passports through forgery. Four Pakistani passports were also recovered from his possession.

Saleem disclosed that before being recruited by RAW, he worked as a rickshaw driver in the Indian city of Gujarat.

Earlier, intelligence agencies and police in their joint operation arrested four alleged operatives of India’s intelligence agency, RAW, from the Malir district of Karachi.

According to details, the suspects were detained following a tip-off about the presence of the outlaws in the region.

The security forces have moved the arrested ‘RAW agents’ to an undisclosed location for interrogation. Authorities have also recovered sensitive documents, materials related to strategic sites, and photographs embedded with geotagging data from their possession.

During the operation, law enforcement also seized hand grenades, various weapons, mobile phones, and other items.

Sources revealed that the arrested individuals were reportedly in contact with RAW operatives in India and were allegedly involved in passing sensitive information to the adversary nation.