‘RAW-trained SRA terrorist’ arrested from Jamshoro

HYDERABAD: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested an alleged terrorist affiliated with the Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) from Jamshoro, reportedly trained by the Indian intelligence agency (RAW), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), CTD, Asif Ahmed Bughio said the wanted terrorist – identified as Munir Abro alias Maulvi – was arrested along with explosives that he had planned to use in terrorist activity.

“Munir has been involved in several acts of terrorism since 2012, including attacks on railway tracks, and foreign nationals”, the SSP said.

He further said that the accused, who belonged to the banned outfit ‘Sindh Revolutionary Army’, was preparing a suicide jacket for a terrorist attack at the time of his arrest.

“The banned organization is funded by Inam Abbasi and a woman named Surath Lohar. The arrested terrorist used to change his identity and reside at different places,” he added.

The SSP further revealed that Munir Abro along with Asghar Shah, Zulifiqar Khaskheli and Mashooq Qambrani was involved in the delivery of weapons to different areas of Sindh, since 2012.

Some 295 grams explosive materials, besides 470 grams of white explosives, three silver electric detonators, three non-electric silver detonators, and ball bearings were recovered from the possession of the accused, he added.

Earlier on Feb 13, Sindh police arrested a wanted ‘terrorist’ affiliated with the banned outfit Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) involved in several terrorist activities including a gun attack on a Chinese citizen.

SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur told the media that the arrested suspect namely Raja Adnan was involved in several terrorist activities in Karachi and interior Sindh.

Raja Adnan had received weaponry training in Afghanistan. During the initial investigation, Adnan revealed that they use Telegram mobile app for making contacts for carrying out terrorist activities.

SSP Bahadur said that Raja Adnan was also involved in installing a magnetic IED on the car of a Chinese citizen on December 15, 2020. He added that Adnan carried out a gun attack on a Chinese national near Jamali Goth – Super Highway on December 22, 2020.

Bahadur said that the alleged terrorist was receiving orders from SRA commander Asghar Shah and Sajjad Shah via the Telegram app.

