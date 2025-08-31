Rawal Dam spillways to open today after upsurge in water level

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has decided to open spillways of Rawal Dam on Sunday at twelve-o-clock after the water level reached to 1751.20 feet.

The NDMA has issued an advance alert to all the relevant departments in this regard.

Opening of Rawal Dam’s spillways may cause increased water flow in the Korang Nullah.

The general public has been advised to remain vigilant and observe caution.

The monsoon rains have enhanced the water level of the reservoir.

Sources said that the rescue, security and medical teams deployed at key locations, including bridges, streams, and vulnerable points downstream, to manage the flow of released water and ensure public safety.

NDMA also advised residents of settlements adjacent to the Korang nullah to observe caution.

The Rawal Dam not only supplies water to Islamabad and Rawalpindi but also plays pivotal role in managing seasonal rains. The management of the dam, along with weather monitoring, is part of the broader effort to mitigate risks of urban flooding in the twin cities during the monsoon season.