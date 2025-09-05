Rawal Dam spillways opened after reaching capacity

ISLAMABAD: The district administration on Friday opened the spillways of Rawal Dam after the water level reached its maximum prescribed limit of 1,752 feet, ARY News reported.

Authorities stated that the decision was taken as a preventive safety measure to ensure controlled water outflow and to avert any risk of flooding in surrounding areas.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, the spillways will be closed once the water level recedes to a safe mark. Currently, water discharge from the dam is ongoing. Residents have been advised to avoid rivers, streams, and low-lying areas as a precaution.

To monitor the situation on-site, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nilore, along with relevant teams, was present when the spillways were opened. These teams are coordinating closely with local authorities to ensure the discharge remains under control and to respond swiftly in case of any emergency.

The administration emphasized that the opening of the spillways is a standard safety procedure implemented whenever the dam reaches full capacity. Officials also highlighted the importance of spillways in regulating water flow, especially during the monsoon season, when heavy rainfall significantly increases inflow into the dam.

Timely water release helps to reduce pressure on the dam structure and maintains a safe and balanced water supply to downstream areas.

Residents living near natural drainage areas have been asked to remain vigilant and avoid going near water bodies until the discharge process is complete. The administration has also directed rescue teams and local police to remain on high alert and prepared to provide support in any vulnerable zones.

The administration appealed to the public to cooperate fully by limiting unnecessary movement near rivers and streams. Citizens were reminded that following safety advisories is essential for minimizing risks and ensuring public safety during such operations.