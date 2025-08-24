Rawal Dam spillways opened after upsurge in water level

ISLAMABAD: The authorities opened the spillways of Rawal Dam on Sunday as the water level in the dam surged to 1752 feet.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) earlier said that the spillways of Rawal Dam will be opened at 1:00 PM after upsurge in the water level.

The monsoon rains have enhanced the water level of the reservoir, which hit 1752 feet in the morning today.

The NDMA before opening of the spillways informed all concerned departments about expected increase in water flow of Korang Nullah.

Sources said that the rescue, security and medical teams deployed at key locations, including bridges, streams, and vulnerable points downstream, to manage the flow of released water and ensure public safety.

NDMA also advised residents of settlements adjacent to the Korang nullah to observe caution. “People should avoid crossing the temporary bridge on the nullah after upsurge in the water flow”.

The Rawal Dam not only supplies water to Islamabad and Rawalpindi but also plays pivotal role in managing seasonal rains. The management of the dam, along with weather monitoring, is part of the broader effort to mitigate risks of urban flooding in the twin cities during the monsoon season.