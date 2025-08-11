Rawal Dam spillways opened after water level upsurge

ISLAMABAD: The spillways of Rawal Dam opened on Monday as the water level in the dam reached 1751.20 feet.

Recent monsoon rains drastically enhanced the water level of Rawal Dam after which spillways of the reservoir have been opened. Assistant Commissioner Nilore monitored opening of the dam’s spillways.

Rescue, security and medical teams have been deployed at key locations, including bridges, streams, and vulnerable points downstream, to manage the flow of released water and ensure public safety.

The district administration has stated that all necessary steps have been taken timely.

The district authorities have advised the public to avoid being engaged in unnecessary activities near the dam.

The Rawal Dam not only supplies water to Islamabad and Rawalpindi but also plays a critical role in managing seasonal rains. The management of the dam, along with weather monitoring, is part of the broader effort to mitigate risks of urban flooding in the twin cities during the monsoon season.