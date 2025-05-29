Four TTP terrorists killed, two cops martyred in Rawalakot encounter

Four terrorists associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), hiding in a cave were killed during a police operation in Rawalakot, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, ARY news reported on Thursday.

According to SSP Rawalakot, Riaz Mughal, the police had received intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the forest area of Hussain Kot. Acting on the tip-off, police launched a raid during which the terrorists were found hiding in a cave.

As the police surrounded the cave and attempted to apprehend the suspects, one of the terrorists hurled a grenade at the officers, prompting retaliatory fire. In the exchange, all four terrorists were neutralized.

SSP Mughal confirmed that two police officers — Gulzar and Tariq Bashir — were martyred in the operation.

The killed terrorists were identified as Zarnosh Naseem, his brother Gibran Naseem, a suspect named Ulfat, and one unidentified individual.

Authorities recovered three Kalashnikov rifles, hand grenades, four suicide vests, and several rounds of ammunition from the site.

The terrorists were affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and were being handled from Afghanistan by a figure identified as Dr. Rauf. Their plan was to carry out a major attack in Azad Kashmir.