Rawalpindi police arrest suspect involved in snatching purse from girl

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested a suspect involved in a recent street robbery in which a young girl was assaulted and robbed, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Sabeel, was arrested by a team formed by SSP Operations Tariq Mehmood. The suspect reportedly belongs to Azad Kashmir and had allegedly been involved in similar incidents in the past.

Police said the arrest was made with the help of CCTV footage, which showed the suspect snatching a bag from the girl, assaulting her and opening fire during the robbery.

The case had been registered at Waris Khan Police Station on the complaint of the victim.

Police added that the stolen mobile phones and the girl’s bag were also recovered from the suspect.

Meanwhile, Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt, in a statement on social media, praised the police for their swift action.

Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt said, in a statement on social media, “This is Maryam Nawaz’s government — where can anyone go after committing a crime? I appreciate the police for taking prompt action and arresting the suspect,” she said.

A day earlier, the young girl had displayed remarkable bravery while resisting the armed robber.

According to reports, two sisters were returning home after shopping at a market when an armed robber targeted them and attempted to snatch their belongings.

During the robbery, the sisters resisted, prompting the suspect to open fire. Fortunately, the bullets struck the ground and no one was injured.

Despite the threat, one of the sisters, identified as Mahnoor Usman, showed exceptional courage and tried to overpower the robber.

The suspect assaulted her during the struggle but eventually fled with three mobile phones and a purse.