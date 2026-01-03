Four dacoits, involved in trader’s murder case, killed in Rawalpindi police encounter

Rawalpindi: Four alleged dacoits, involved in the killing of a trader, were killed in a police encounter in Rawalpindi’s Saddar Beroni area on Saturday, police said.

According to police officials, the suspects were part of an inter-district dacoit and contract killer gang. The group had earlier snatched a car at gunpoint from a citizen and fled the scene. Upon receiving the alert, police launched a pursuit.

Police attempted to stop the suspects at a checkpoint in the Saddar Beroni area. However, the accused opened indiscriminate fire on the police party, triggering an exchange of gunfire. During the encounter, four dacoits were killed, reportedly after being hit by bullets fired by their own accomplices.

The killed suspects were identified as Younus, Hameed, Aasim Khan, and Haider. Two other members of the gang escaped and a search operation is underway to arrest them.

Police said the killed suspects were wanted in multiple cases involving car snatching, robbery, and murder. The same gang was also involved in the killing of a local petrol pump owner last month in Saddar Beroni.

The victim, Sardar Irshad, was shot dead while returning home with his daughters after picking them up from school. CCTV footage of the incident had surfaced earlier.

During the operation, police recovered the snatched car, weapons, ammunition, Rs50,000 cash, an identity card, and other valuables. Another vehicle used by the gang had also been snatched at gunpoint from Islamabad, police said.

Senior police officers reached the scene soon after the incident. Raids are being conducted at various locations to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

A case has been registered under murder, attempted murder, and other relevant sections. City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani stated that elements attacking citizens’ lives and property would not escape the law, adding that indiscriminate action against criminals would continue.