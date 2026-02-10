Rawalpindi factory fire doused after 17 hours

RAWALPINDI: A major fire broke out at a Rawalpindi factory has been doused after 17 hours of struggle of the firefighters, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 officials were on the scene since the fire erupted around 3 PM on Monday. Rescue 1122, WASA, and Bahria Fire Services actively participated in the firefighting operation.

Over 80 rescue personnel, including 21 emergency vehicles, were deployed. More than 400,000 litres of water, supplemented with foam, were used to extinguish the flames. Luckily no causalities were reported

The intense fire caused structural cracks in the building, raising concerns about potential collapse, according to rescue officials.

Karachi Reports 225 Fire Incidents In January

At least 225 fire incidents were reported in the provincial capital of Sindh during the first month of the year.

Officials said the most severe and devastating blaze in Karachi occurred at Gul Plaza, describing it as the largest and most dangerous fire incident recorded during the period.

The Fire Brigade report noted that, overall, 83 people lost their lives in fire-related incidents across the city, including two children and eight women. In addition, 24 individuals, among them a child, sustained injuries in separate incidents in the metropolis.

District-wise data showed that Karachi’s Central district recorded the highest number of incidents, with 30 fires reported. In the Saddar area, 18 fire incidents were registered, while another 18 cases were reported within the jurisdictions of Sohrab Goth and Gulistan-e-Mustafa fire stations in Karachi.

Other localities in the city also saw multiple incidents: Nazimabad reported 13 fires, Lyari nine, and the SITE industrial area 11. Korangi recorded nine incidents, while Landhi reported three, according to the Fire Brigade department.

Orangi Town and Shah Faisal Colony each witnessed eight incidents, while 14 fires were reported in Manzoor Colony. Meanwhile, the New Karachi Fire Station jurisdiction accounted for 13 incidents.