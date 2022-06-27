Rawalpindi: Five die after inhaling toxic gas inside well

RAWALPINDI: Five people have died due to an outbreak of poisonous gas inside a well in the Rawat area of Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

According to details, the five people suffocated to death after inhaling poisonous gas inside the well.

The police have said that a man fainted due to poisonous gas in a well. Subsequently, seven people jumped into the well to evacuate the first person but all of them fainted, the police added.

Upon receiving information, rescue teams and police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The teams rescued three people during the operation, while five people died due to suffocation.

Earlier in June 2021, At least three people died while three others fainted after inhaling poisonous gas inside a well in Punjab’s Bahawalnagar.

According to the details, the people went inside a well for cleaning it in Chishtian area of Bahawalnagar. Poisonous gas had accumulated in the well. The people fell unconscious inside the well.

