Rawalpindi franchise reveals team name ahead of PSL 11

The Rawalpindi-based franchise for Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11 has officially been named ‘Pindiz’, marking a fresh identity for the side ahead of the upcoming edition scheduled from March 26 to May 3.

The franchise, recently acquired by Walee Technologies for Rs 2.45 billion, unveiled the new name through a 25-second promotional video on Sunday.

The clip showcased iconic landmarks of Rawalpindi, accompanied by energetic background music, signalling a new chapter for the team.

“Team Rawalpindi’s official franchise name is here. We’re bold. We’re challenging. We’re bringing the vibe. We’re changing the game,” the franchise wrote while sharing the video.

The announcement also hinted at more to follow, confirming that the official team logo will be revealed soon. The teaser ended with the message: “To be continued.”

The development comes after significant changes behind the scenes. The franchise, previously operating as Multan Sultans, went under the hammer after former owner Ali Tareen opted not to renew the ownership agreement following PSL season 10.

Subsequently, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had temporarily taken control of the team, with chairman Mohsin Naqvi stating that the board would manage the former champions for the upcoming season.

However, after successfully auctioning two new franchises, Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen and Sialkot Stallionz, the PCB decided to place the Sultans on the market as well.

Walee Technologies ultimately secured ownership following a competitive bidding war, most notably with CD Venturers, who placed the second-highest bid before withdrawing.

Under PSL regulations, the winning bidder was granted the right to rebrand the franchise. Owner Ahsan Tahir exercised that option, opting to align the team’s identity with Rawalpindi.