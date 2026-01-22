Rawalpindi fire safety audit reveals only one of 163 high-rise meets standards

RAWALPINDI: A fire safety audit conducted by the Punjab government has revealed alarming shortcomings in high-rise buildings across Rawalpindi, with only one out of 163 buildings found to be fully compliant with government fire safety regulations.

The audit was ordered by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz following the deadly Gul Plaza fire in Karachi, which claimed at least 63 lives and left dozens missing.

The inspection was carried out under the Community Safety Building Regulations.

According to data released by the Emergency Services Department (Rescue 1122), Rawalpindi has a total of 163 high-rise buildings, but only one commercial building is equipped with a complete and automated fire safety system.

Rescue sources said the buildings were classified into three categories. Only one building was placed in Category A, declaring it fully safe. Eleven buildings in Categories B and C were found to have incomplete fire safety systems, while 151 buildings placed in Category C were declared completely unsafe.

The report revealed that the unsafe buildings lack basic fire safety equipment, emergency exits, smoke exhaust systems, and automated fire detection mechanisms.

Notices have been issued to owners of commercial buildings lacking proper fire safety mechanisms. According to RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza, building owners have been given a deadline until February 28 to install fire safety systems. The DG warned that buildings failing to comply after the deadline will be sealed.

Notably, 1,712 fire incidents were reported in Rawalpindi last year, resulting in four deaths and 107 injuries. The district ranks third in Punjab in terms of fire-related incidents.

Rescue 1122 stated that its average emergency response time last year remained below eight minutes and that the department is fully equipped with the necessary resources.

Authorities clarified that building plans for commercial structures are approved by the Municipal Corporation, while the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) regulates high-rise buildings. Construction of any high-rise requires mandatory no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the Environment Department, Civil Defence, and Rescue 1122.