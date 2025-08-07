Rawalpindi jirga chief confesses to girl’s murder over honor

RAWALPINDI: Police have registered a new case against Asmat Ullah Khan, the chief of a local jirga, in connection with the murder of Sidra Arab, who was allegedly killed on the orders of jirga in Rawalpindi’s Fauji Colony, ARY News reported.

The case has been filed under the Punjab Arms Ordinance 2015 based on a complaint by the police.

During the investigation, the suspect, Asmat Ullah, confessed to carrying a Kalashnikov rifle to Muzaffarabad on July 16 to retrieve Sidra Arab. He admitted to entering the home of Sidra’s second husband, Usman, with the weapon, accompanied by Saleh Muhammad, Amani Gul, and others.

Ismat Ullah further confessed to threatening Usman to forcibly bring Sidra back to Rawalpindi.

According to his statement, Sidra was killed following a community decision by the jirga. The police recovered the Kalashnikov rifle based on Ismat Ullah’s identification, but the suspect failed to produce a valid license for the weapon.

Earlier, the investigation into the murder of Sidra, allegedly ordered by a jirga in Rawalpindi’s Fauji Colony, took a new turn.

Sidra’s alleged second husband Usman, surrendered to the police on night of July 26. Documents have emerged confirming that Sidra married Usman in Muzaffarabad on July 12, 2025.

Usman, a resident of Chehla Bandi, Muzaffarabad, and employed in Rawalpindi, was named in these records. Sidra had recorded a statement before a Muzaffarabad judicial magistrate, asserting that she married Usman of her own free will and expressing fears for her life, while also seeking court protection. She mentioned that her father had passed away and her mother had remarried her uncle.

In a video statement, Usman’s father, Muhammad Ilyas, revealed that Usman works at a workshop near Pirwadhai bus stand, and their family earns a living through labor. When Sidra arrived at their home, she disclosed that her family was forcing her into an unwanted marriage. Ilyas spent 30,000 to 40,000 rupees to facilitate her court appearance for legal formalities.

Four days after the marriage, ten armed individuals entered their home, threatening the family. Sidra’s family promised a respectful farewell, but two days after handing her over, Ilyas learned through media reports that Sidra had been killed.

Fearing false accusations against Usman, Ilyas surrendered him to the police and requested protection, citing ongoing threats to their family.

It is worth mentioning here that the incident occurred in the Pirwadhai area of Rawalpindi. The victim, Sidra Arab Gul, was allegedly killed by her husband, Ziaur Rehman, after the jirga issued a verdict against her.

A high-level investigation team has collected all relevant evidence, while facilitators involved in both the jirga and the killing have confessed during interrogation.

According to police sources, the victim’s husband, Zia-ur-Rehman, and father-in-law have made significant revelations during the investigation.