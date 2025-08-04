Rawalpindi honor killing suspects to undergo DNA test

RAWALPINDI: In a latest development, police have decided to conduct DNA tests on five of the six suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a girl, allegedly on the orders of a jirga in Rawalpindi honor killing case, ARY News reported.

A 19-year-old newlywed bride was murdered by her husband on the orders of a jirga (tribal council) in Rawalpindi.

As per details, the investigative team is preparing to send the five suspects to the Forensic Laboratory in Lahore for DNA testing.

According to sources, the father of the victim, Sidra, has already undergone a DNA test. Among the suspects are Asmatullah, Arab Gul, Zia-ur-Rehman (the victim’s brother), and her uncle.

Earlier in separate development in honor killing case of 19-year-old Sidra Arab Gul, her body was exhumed on Monday under court orders in Rawalpindi’s Pirwadhai area, followed by reburial after the procedure..

According to sources, the exhumation, supervised by Area Magistrate Qamar Abbas Tarar, allowed forensic teams to collect samples from the victim’s body for a post-mortem examination.

Hospital sources revealed shocking evidence of violence, with visible marks of torture found on Sidra’s body, particularly on her head and face.

The victim’s face appeared blue during the exhumation, indicating possible suffocation. According to hospital sources, Sidra was strangled to death, confirming earlier suspicions of a brutal murder.

It is worth mentioning here that the incident occurred in the Pirwadhai area of Rawalpindi. The victim, Sidra Arab Gul, was allegedly killed by her husband, Ziaur Rehman, after the jirga issued a verdict against her.

A high-level investigation team has collected all relevant evidence, while facilitators involved in both the jirga and the killing have confessed during interrogation.

According to police sources, the victim’s husband, Zia-ur-Rehman, and father-in-law have made significant revelations during the investigation.