Rawalpindi: Inquiry Committee constituted to probe corruption in anti-dengue campaign

Rawalpindi: The District Health Authority (DHA), Rawalpindi on Sunday constituted an inquiry committee over the corruption in the anti-dengue campaign.

The District Health Officer will head the three-member inquiry committee.

On the other hand, the DHA has issued show cause notice to 300 sanitary workers over not fulfilling the target during the anti-dengue campaign.

Punjab Health Department apprised that as many as 300 employees of the health department were found absent during the anti-dengue campaign.

The employees were used to of marked their attendance by sending the old pictures of the last year anti-dengue campaign, the health department said.

The health department further apprised that the absentee employees were also received their salaries during the anti-dengue campaign, the health department added.

Moreover, the health department stated that owing to the negligence of the health workers misleading figures of dengue were issued.

The authority said that such government officials who are negligent on a sensitive issue like the protection of public lives do not deserve any concession.

It is pertinent to mention here that the District Health Authority Rawalpindi and its partner departments had initiated the anti-dengue campaign across the district as the number of dengue cases continues to rise, particularly in the wake of recent monsoon rains.

The campaign was a direct response to the heightened risk of the mosquito-borne disease.

