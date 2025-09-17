Hi-speed Rawalpindi-Islamabad train to cover distance in just 20 minutes

Islamabad: Pakistan Railways has unveiled plans to launch a high-speed train service between the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, aiming to streamline daily commutes for passengers.

The project aims to significantly reduce travel time, with the distance between the two cities expected to be covered in just 20 minutes.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi and attended by Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi.

During the meeting, officials agreed to fast-track the rail project, which will connect Margalla Station in Islamabad to Rawalpindi Saddar Station. The framework agreement for the project will be finalized and signed next week.

According to Pakistan Railways, the high-speed train will not only reduce travel time but will also save commuters significant time and fuel. It is expected to help ease traffic congestion between the cities as well.

It was decided that the Ministry of Railways will be responsible for providing the track for the service, while the Capital Development Authority (CDA) will oversee the management of the rail service. The government has also approved the import of the latest high-speed trains for this project.

Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi highlighted that the rail service would be a significant public welfare initiative, benefiting the residents of both Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi noted that the project aligns with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of providing modern and accessible public transportation, which will offer thousands of citizens a state-of-the-art and reliable travel option.

