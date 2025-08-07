Man lured with job offer loses kidney to organ trafficking gang

RAWALINDI: Rawalpindi police have uncovered an illegal organ transplant gang in the jurisdiction of Rawat police station, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to police, a secret operation theater was established inside a bungalow where illicit activities were taking place.

During routine patrolling, police conducted a raid on the premises after hearing screams near the area. The operation, carried out with the assistance of female police officers, led to the rescue of a man, identified as Hanan Khan, who was found with stitches after a recent surgical procedure.

During the raid, four suspects were apprehended, while six others managed to flee the scene. Police recovered medical equipment and drugs used for organ extraction from the bungalow.

Hanan Khan revealed that he was lured to the location with a false job offer and was subsequently sedated. Upon regaining consciousness, he discovered that his kidney had been removed.

Read more: Organ Trade Probe: FIA arrests middleman from Gujranwala

Rawat police have registered a case and launched a thorough investigation to apprehend the remaining suspects and uncover further details of the illegal operation.

It is important to note here that in 2020, the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) busted an illegal organ trade gang in Lahore.

As per details, the Vigilence Cell of the PHOTA raided an operation threatre used for illegal transplantation of kidneys. The action was taken on the information shared by the patients who were the victim of the said operation threatre.

The head of Vigilance Cell Adnan Ahmed Bhatti said the business of illegal human organ transplantation is on the rise and many people are doing business of kidney transplantation.

It was also learned that the group was running operation theatres in Rawalpindi and Islamabad as well.