Rawalpindi police arrest three over viral hair-cutting, assault video

Rawalpindi police on Tuesday arrested three suspects and registered a case after a video showing massage centre owner cutting hair of a girl, went viral on social media.

In the viral video, the massage center owner can be seen cutting the woman’s hair while other individuals, including another woman, stand nearby.

Initially, the Federal Police conducted a preliminary investigation, but since the incident occurred in Rawalpindi, the matter was referred to the local police.

Chief Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Khalid Hamdani subsequently formed a dedicated police team and issued directives to take action in accordance with the law.

Police investigations revealed that the incident took place near the Christian Colony, close to Pani Wali Tanki. A case has been registered under sections 337(V) and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code, with DFCO Asad Hussain acting as the complainant.

The victim has been identified as Iman Fatima, daughter of Muhammad Ibrahim, resident of Dhoke Khabba, Rawalpindi.

اسلام آباد: تھانہ لوہی بھیر کی حدود میں خاتون کے بال کاٹنے کا ڈراپ سین۔ واقع ڈیڑھ ماہ قبل راولپنڈی کی حدود میں رونما ہوا۔

The alleged suspects include Nazar Khan alias Arman, Muhammad Anis alias Durani, Jaleel Khan alias Mithu, Jabbar Khan, along with other unidentified individuals. The suspects not only forcibly cut the girl’s hair but also recorded and circulated the video on social media.

The victim, in her video statement, accused a total of four to five boys and four girls, including a girl named Sana, of misconduct.

