Here’s How to Check Rawalpindi Matric Results 2025

RAWALPINDI: As the announcement date nears, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi is finalizing preparations to issue the Class 10th results for the 2025 annual examinations.

The BISE Rawalpindi is responsible for organizing matric and intermediate examinations in the city as well as other regions and publishing their outcomes. Its jurisdiction covers Rawalpindi district, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Murree, and Talagang.

Each year, the board conducts first and second annual exams, with results typically declared within three months after completing necessary formalities.

Matric Result 2025 Announcement Date

BISE Rawalpindi will announce the 2025 matric results on July 24 at 10:00 AM, in sync with the other eight educational boards in the region.

How to Check Matric Results 2025

The board’s official website, an online result gazette, SMS, and printed result cards that are accessible as soon as they are announced are just a few of the ways that students may check their results. Candidates should text their roll number to the code 800296 in order to view their results.