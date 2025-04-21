Missing girl found dead, ‘raped’ in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A seven-year-old missing girl was found dead after ‘rape’ in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting police.

As per details, the minor girl went missing in the limits of Mundra police station in Rawalpindi, while playing outside her house.

After the missing report, the police swung into action and recovered the body of the missing girl from an under-construction building in Rawalpindi.

CPO Khalid Hamdani has sought report from ASP Gojjar in the case.

The body of the girl has been shifted to the hospital for postmortem, the police said and added investigation is underway in light of evidence found from the under-construction building.

Read more: Sarim: Missing Karachi boy found dead from water tank

Earlier, the body of seven-year-old Sarim, who had been missing for 11 days in mysterious manner, was found from an underground water tank near his residence in North Karachi.

The water tank’s lid was covered with a carton, the police said and added they were now investigating whether the boy fell into the tank accidentally or was pushed.

The child’s body was shifted to the hospital.

Sarim’s family had filed a missing person’s report, fearing abduction, after he failed to return from a nearby madrasa on January 7.