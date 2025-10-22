Main suspect arrested after graphic video of Gawalmandi assault surfaces

RAWALPINDI: A shocking case of mob brutality has emerged from Gawalmandi, Rawalpindi, where a man was stripped, tied up, and brutally beaten after he filed a complaint against the construction of a scrap warehouse in a residential area.

According to details, a group of 8 to 10 men attacked the citizen in a violent act that was caught on video, which has since gone viral on social media. The disturbing footage shows the victim bound with ropes and repeatedly beaten with sticks, pipes, punches, and kicks, while the attackers can be seen shouting and threatening him.

Police said the assault occurred after the man reported to local authorities that a scrap warehouse was being illegally set up in his neighborhood — a move that enraged those involved in the operation.

After the video aired on ARY News, Rawalpindi police took immediate notice of the incident. A case has been registered under the state’s complaint, and a special team has been formed to track down all suspects.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the main suspect, seen armed in the viral footage, has been arrested, while raids are ongoing to apprehend his accomplices. Authorities have also begun identifying other culprits through video evidence, and senior officials have ordered swift and transparent action against all involved.

Police assured that those responsible for the heinous and unlawful act will face full legal consequences, emphasizing that vigilante behavior will not be tolerated under any circumstances.