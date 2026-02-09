Fire breaks out at foam factory in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A fire that broke out at a foam factory in the Rawat Industrial Area remained out of control, prompting an emergency response from firefighting teams, ARY News reported.

The blaze initially erupted inside the facility and spread to the upper floor and adjoining sections of the building. Fire brigade personnel rushed to the scene and launched efforts to contain the flames, while factory workers also assisted in the firefighting operation.

Authorities said instructions were issued for additional rescue firefighters from across Rawalpindi to reach the site and more fire tenders were dispatched to support the ongoing operation. Meanwhile, staff present inside the factory were being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Officials added that chemicals stored inside the facility accelerated the spread of the fire, complicating containment efforts. More than 45 rescue personnel, along with 13 emergency vehicles, were engaged in the operation in Rawalpindi.

To reinforce the response, assistance was sought from the Bahria Fire Service, Islamabad Fire Service, and WASA Rawalpindi as firefighters continued to battle the blaze. Rescue teams remained on-site, working to bring the situation under control.

So far, no injury or casualty has been reported from the Rawat Industrial Area fire in Rawalpindi.

Response to disasters remains a crucial challenge in Pakistan, as concerned departments are often poorly equipped, inadequately trained, or both. A lack of firefighting equipment and weak enforcement of safety laws appear to be a persistent problem.

Karachi Reports 225 Fire Incidents In January

At least 225 fire incidents were reported in the provincial capital of Sindh during the first month of the year.

Officials said the most severe and devastating blaze in Karachi occurred at Gul Plaza, describing it as the largest and most dangerous fire incident recorded during the period.

The Fire Brigade report noted that, overall, 83 people lost their lives in fire-related incidents across the city, including two children and eight women. In addition, 24 individuals, among them a child, sustained injuries in separate incidents in the metropolis.

District-wise data showed that Karachi’s Central district recorded the highest number of incidents, with 30 fires reported. In the Saddar area, 18 fire incidents were registered, while another 18 cases were reported within the jurisdictions of Sohrab Goth and Gulistan-e-Mustafa fire stations in Karachi.

Other localities in the city also saw multiple incidents: Nazimabad reported 13 fires, Lyari nine, and the SITE industrial area 11. Korangi recorded nine incidents, while Landhi reported three, according to the Fire Brigade department.

Orangi Town and Shah Faisal Colony each witnessed eight incidents, while 14 fires were reported in Manzoor Colony. Meanwhile, the New Karachi Fire Station jurisdiction accounted for 13 incidents.