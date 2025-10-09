Section 144 imposed, pillion riding banned in Rawalpindi as TLP announces Aqsa March towards US Embassy

The Rawalpindi administration has imposed Section 144 for four days, banning public gatherings, protests, and pillion riding, as Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) announced “Aqsa March” towards the US Embassy in Islamabad to protest against American support for Israeli actions in Gaza.

The order was issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema on Thursday, citing security concerns and intelligence reports indicating a threat to public order.

According to the official notification, the decision was made on the recommendation of the District Intelligence Committee (DIC), which warned of a “serious risk” to human life, public property, and infrastructure within Rawalpindi, especially around sensitive areas and prominent roads.

“Intelligence reports suggest that certain groups are actively mobilizing with intentions to disturb law and order through large gatherings, protests, and disruptive assemblies,” the notification stated.

The Deputy Commissioner prohibited all types of public gatherings, rallies, processions, protests, use of loudspeakers from October 8 to October 11, 2025, within the Rawalpindi district.

Security Heightened in Rawalpindi & Islamabad

Meanwhile, in anticipation of the TLP’s march, container barricades have been placed on key entry and exit routes, including Faizabad Interchange, Murree Road, and adjoining roads leading into Islamabad.

Security forces, including police and Rangers, have been deployed at sensitive points, and a contingency plan has been rolled out to seal off key routes if necessary. Orders have also been issued to vacate hotels near Faizabad.

Clashes reported in Lahore

Meanwhile, tensions flared in Lahore, where clashes broke out between police and supporters of a religious party near Yateem Khana Chowk. Several party workers were injured, and dozens were arrested.

TLP protesters reportedly pelted stones at police and damaged several police mobiles. Authorities sealed off major intersections, including roads from Scheme Mor to Yateem Khana Chowk, placing containers and other barricades.