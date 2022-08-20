Rawalpindi to get three parking plazas

RAWALPINDI: In a bid to improve traffic flow in Rawalpindi, the administration has decided to construct three more parking plazas in commercial areas of the city, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, the administration was planning to construct parking plazas in commercial areas of Rawalpindi city aimed at resolving traffic issues on the city roads.

In a statement, Commissioner Noor-ul-Amin Mengal said that three parking plazas will be constructed in Fawara Chowk, Bani Market and Commercial Market through public-private partnership.

“Separate floors will be allocated for motorcycles in the plazas,” the commissioner said, pointing out that the city’s Municipal Corporation has allotted space for the plazas.

He further said that the administration was well aware of the difficulties being faced by the citizens due to traffic mess, adding, the district administration was making efforts for construction of parking plazas to resolve traffic issues on city roads.

