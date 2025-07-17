Rawalpindi Weather Today: Heavy Rainfall Brings the City to A Halt

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan – July 17, 2025 – Heavy monsoon rainfall has brought Rawalpindi to a standstill today, prompting authorities to declare a local holiday across the district. The torrential downpour has led to widespread urban flooding, with water levels in the Nullah Leh canal surging dangerously high, triggering evacuation warnings for residents in low-lying areas.

The city’s streets are waterlogged, and residents are navigating submerged areas as concerns mount over the overflowing Nullah Leh. Water levels at Gawalmandi and Katarian bridges have reached critical thresholds, raising fears of widespread evacuations if the situation deteriorates further. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) indicated that the Katarian bridge could face flooding if the water level surpasses 15.7 feet.

In response to the escalating situation, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema announced that all offices and schools, including those in cantonment areas, would remain closed today. Citizens have been strongly advised to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Emergency services, including WASA, Civil Defence, and Rescue-1122, have been placed on high alert, with preparations for possible army support underway. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also summoned an emergency meeting to review the measures taken for citizen safety and assess damages caused by the rain and urban flooding.

Weather Today-Latest Updates

Rawalpindi has recorded over 200 millimeters of rainfall so far, with downpours expected to continue throughout the day at intervals. The current temperature is 28°C, feeling like 33°C due to humidity, under partly cloudy skies. The forecast for today is rainy, with a high of 30°C and a low of 25°C. Approximately 0.63 inches of rain are anticipated. Winds are blowing from the east at 11 km/h, and the UV index is low.

Public holiday declared amid heavy rain – July, 17, 2025

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and urge public awareness through all available channels as the city grapples with the monsoon surge.