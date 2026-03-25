Rawalpindiz bring in Usman Khawaja as replacement signing

Pakistan Super League (PSL) newcomers Rawalpindiz have strengthened their squad ahead of the landmark 11th edition by signing Australian veteran Usman Khawaja as a replacement for Laurie Evans.

The franchise confirmed the development through its official social media platforms, welcoming the experienced left-hander to the side.

“@Uz_Khawaja joins The Pindiz! A world-class batter with top-level experience comes in as the replacement for Laurie Evans. Welcome to Pindi, Uzzie,” the franchise announced.

Khawaja brings a wealth of experience to the newly-formed outfit, having featured in 121 T20 matches, scoring over 3,400 runs at an average of 30.35 and a strike rate of 131.32. His T20 career spans multiple leagues, including Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL), England’s Vitality Blast, and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The left-hander is also no stranger to the PSL, having previously represented Islamabad United in the 2021 edition. During that campaign, he enjoyed an impressive run, amassing 246 runs in seven matches at an average of 49.20 and a strike rate exceeding 150.

Khawaja’s inclusion adds stability and experience to the Rawalpindiz batting unit as they prepare for their debut season in the competition.

The upcoming PSL 11 marks a historic shift, with eight teams participating for the first time. Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindiz are the two new entrants in a tournament that will feature 44 matches over a 39-day window.

However, preparations for the marquee event have taken a significant turn, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revising its initial plans.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed on Sunday that the tournament will now be held across just two venues, Karachi and Lahore, and will be played behind closed doors without spectators.