Rawdah Al-Sharif’s visiting hours during Ramadan’s final days announced

MADINAH: Saudi Arabia’s authorities revealed the visiting hours for Rawdah Al-Sharif during the last 10 days of Ramadan, local media reported.
According to the General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has, women can visit Rawdah Al-Sharif from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., while men can visit in two separate time slots: 11:20 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and additional slots from 11:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.
To ensure a smooth experience for worshipers, the authority has made it mandatory for visitors to pre-book their prayer slots through the Nusuk app. This measure aims to organize and facilitate visits to the sacred site during the holy month.
The announcement comes as Muslims around the world prepare for the final stretch of Ramadan, a month of spiritual reflection, fasting, and charity.