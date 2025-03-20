Rawdah Al-Sharif’s visiting hours during Ramadan’s final days announced

MADINAH: Saudi Arabia’s authorities revealed the visiting hours for Rawdah Al-Sharif during the last 10 days of Ramadan, local media reported.

According to the General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has , women can visit Rawdah Al-Sharif from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., while men can visit in two separate time slots: 11:20 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and additional slots from 11:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.