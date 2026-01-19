Raza, Qamar wrap up Scotland for 187

Pakistan pacer Ali Raza’s fiery four-wicket haul and Momin Qamar’s spin wizardry bowled Scotland out for a below-par total in the 12th fixture of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan capitalized on the decision to bowl first as they skittled out Scotland for 187 in 47.1 overs.

The Green Shirts applied pressure on the Scottish batting lineup right from the onset, with Ali Raza picking up the wickets of opener Theo Robinson and Max Chaplin in the first over.

Robinson made four, whereas Chaplin only managed two. As a result, Scotland were in early trouble with 12-2.

After early wickets, Rory Grant and skipper Thomas Knight steadied the innings with a 47-run partnership. The pair brought the total to 59 in 16.5 overs before Momin Qamar snared Rory Grant, who was caught after scoring 21 from 45 balls.

Pakistan continued to take wickets at regular intervals, with Finlay Carter the next batter to be dismissed after managing 12 from 16.

Scotland were further in dire straits when Ali Raza sent back Ollie Jones and skipper Thomas Knight in one over.

Knight top-scored with 37 from 72 balls with the aid of three fours. Jones, meanwhile, made 30 off 35, which included three boundaries.

After a 40-run partnership between Knight and Jones, Scotland were reduced to 115-6 in 29.2 overs.

However, another stand off 58 runs between Manu Saraswat and Finlay Jones provided them respite, bringing the total to 173 before a lower-order collapse bundled them out for a mere total.

Saraswat 25 from 36 included a boundary, whereas Jones hit two boundaries in his 33 off 56 balls.

For Pakistan, Ali Raza starred with the ball, picking up a four-wicket haul, while Momin Qamar took three wickets.