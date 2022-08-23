Raza Rabbani condemns police raid in Parliament lodges

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate Chairman and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Raza Rabbani has condemned the police raid conducted at PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s residence at Parliament lodges, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, PPP Senator Raza Rabbani while condemning the police raid said that the sanctity of Parliament Lodges was violated for the second time in four months.

“First the former and now the current government has violated the sanctity of Parliament Lodges,” he said, pointing out that the police cannot carry out any action within the premises of Parliament Lodges without the Speaker’s permission.

The former Senate Chairman added that no one raised voice against the police entry into Parliament Lodges and Punjab Assembly. “We are destroying the sanctity of democratic institutions with our own hands,” he regretted.

It is pertinent to mention here that police contingents conducted a raid at a room being used by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill at Parliament Lodges.

During the checking of the room, the raiding police team led by senior superintendent police (SSP) confiscated different cards and other items. It emerged that Gill’s room at Punjab House will also be searched.

The PPP Senator also condemned the suspension of ARY News transmission, saying that the channel’s closure is an attack on media freedom.

