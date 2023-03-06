Raza Rabbani seeks clarification on economy, terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Senator Raza Rabbani has sought clarification from the government on ‘deteriorating economy and rising terrorism’, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement, the former Senate chairman said that the people of Pakistan have a right to know if the country’s nuclear assets are under pressure.

Raza Rabbani added that the country also needs to know “if our strategic relationship with China is under threat or we are being called up to play role in the region which will facilitate the military presence of an imperialist power”.

“These and other questions require a policy statement by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on the floor of a joint sitting in the parliament”, he added.

Referring to much-needed deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF), Rabbani said: “The dragging of the feet by the IMF on signing the agreement and reluctance of friendly countries, except China, to help sans the lender, Parliament needs to be taken into confidence”.

“It appears Pakistan is being softened up to play a role which is against its national and strategic interests”, he added.

The senator further said that the government has failed to discuss the issues pertaining to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the increase in terrorism. “It seems be it the PTI or present governments want freedom from Parliament and the Constitution, 1973”.

A day earlier, Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hinted at tendering resignation if the Centre fails to fulfil its promises regarding the digital census and assistance to the flood victims.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing an event in Karachi, expressed concerns over the unfulfillment of promises by the Centre regarding the digital census and assistance to the flood affectees.

He said that it would be difficult for them to retain the ministries if promises are not fulfilled.

