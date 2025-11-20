Raza shine as Zimbabwe stun Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe produced a commanding all-round performance to thump Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the second match of the Pakistan-hosted T20I tri-series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing 163, Sri Lanka crashed to 95 all out, folding inside their 20 overs in what turned into a one-sided start to their campaign. Only captain Dasun Shanaka offered resistance with a fighting 34 off 25 (four fours, two sixes). Aside from him, only Bhanuka Rajapaksa (11) reached double figures as the batting lineup fell apart.

Zimbabwe’s bowling attack was led superbly by Brad Evans, who delivered a stellar spell of 3 for 9 from four overs. Richard Ngarava claimed two wickets, while Tinotenda Maposa, Graeme Cremer, Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza chipped in with one each to complete the demolition.

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, Zimbabwe posted 162/8, building their innings around key contributions from their top and middle order despite a disruptive spell from Wanindu Hasaranga. The leg-spinner claimed 3 for 32, jolting the Chevrons with timely breakthroughs.

Zimbabwe lost Tadiwanashe Marumani (10) early before Brendan Taylor (11) fell during the powerplay, leaving them at 40/2. A stabilising 61-run stand between Brian Bennett and skipper Sikandar Raza repaired the innings.

Bennett top-scored with a well-crafted 49 off 42, featuring five fours and a six, before Hasaranga ended his stay in the 13th over. Raza pushed on with an aggressive 47 off 32 (three fours, two sixes) and added another short partnership with Ryan Burl (18 off 11), but Zimbabwe suffered a double blow in the 16th over as Burl and Tony Munyonga (0) fell in quick succession.

Raza’s counterattack ended in the 18th over courtesy of a sharp catch from Shanaka off Dushmantha Chameera, but lower-order runs from Tashinga Musekiwa (11 off 7) pushed Zimbabwe to a competitive total.

For Sri Lanka, Malinga picked up 2 for 31, while Theekshana and Chameera claimed one wicket each.

Zimbabwe’s emphatic win throws the tri-series wide open ahead of the next fixtures in Rawalpindi.