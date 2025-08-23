CTD busts RAW terror network in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), with the support of an intelligence agency, announced on Saturday that it had dismantled a terrorist network linked to India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and arrested four suspects involved in the murder of social worker Razaullah Nizamani.

At a press conference held at the Central Police Office, Additional IGP CTD Azad Khan Tanoli, flanked by DIG CTD Ghulam Azfar, said Abdul Rahman/Razaullah Nizamani was gunned down on May 18 in Matli, Badin district.

He noted that the murder was carried out amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India following the Marka-e-Haq on May 9–10. The Indian media immediately highlighted the killing as part of propaganda, framing it as a strike against an ‘Indian enemy’ in Pakistan, he said.

According to CTD officials, the investigators identified the mastermind of the murder plot as RAW officer Sanjay Sanjeev Kumar, who is operating from a Gulf country.

The prime suspect, Salman Virk of Sheikhupura, hired by RAW, fled abroad after the killing and later escaped to Nepal.

Tanoli said the CTD arrested four suspects—Umair Asghar, Sajjad, Obaid and Shakeel—on July 8 through technical surveillance. During interrogation, they confessed to working for RAW’s local network, admitted to ties with a banned militant group. They also revealed plans for further terrorist attacks in Karachi.

Two pistols, a motorcycle and mobile phones used in the killing were also recovered.

The CTD chief said the suspects had received funding through banking channels and other means from RAW, which, he added, often uses criminal and terrorist groups to carry out its operations in Pakistan.

“RAW spent huge sums of money to execute this killing. The handler, Sanjay Kumar, remained in constant contact with the suspects during the operation,” Tanoli said.

He further disclosed that investigators had also uncovered RAW links with a separatist organization in Sindh, with more arrests expected.