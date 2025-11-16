Razzaqabad mishap: Dumper owner served e-challan with biggest fine

KARACHI: Traffic Police has handed Rs one lac fine, the biggest e-challan amount, to the dumper owner involved in the Razzaqabad traffic mishap.

The owner of the dumper, Sherzada, has been served e-challan with Rs. one lac fine. He has to pay half amount of the fine within 14 days.

The accident claimed life of a rickshaw driver, while several others were injured in the incident caused by reckless driving. A van and a shop were also damaged in the mishap.

The dumper owner has also been nominated in the FIR of the fatal accident.

The tracker was not found to be installed in the dumper responsible for the accident, while the vehicle was being run without the fitness certificate. Traffic police have suspended licence of the driver for three months.

DIG Traffic Police Pir Muhammad Shah Saturday announced ban on plying dumpers and water in Karachi, after Razzaqabad traffic mishap.

“Only those vehicles will be exempted, which have given access of their control to the traffic police,” DIG Traffic said. “Trackers have been installed in several dumpers and water tankers, but they didn’t give access to police,” he said.

The owners of dumpers and water tankers with installed trackers would have to contact traffic police and to formally give access of their trackers to us, police officer said. “No dumper or tracker will now run on Karachi roads without giving access of their trackers to police,” DIG said.

“The police will seize the vehicles without trackers during inspection on city roads,” he added.