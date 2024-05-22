RCB register unwanted record in IPL history

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted an unwanted record in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after losing IPL 2024 Eliminator to Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

RR defeated RCB by four wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With this defeat, RCB has become the only team to have lost most matches in the knockout stage after playing 15 playoff matches.

They now hold the record for losing most matches in the knockout with losing 10 games while winning five in playoffs.

Batting first, RCB managed to score 172 over the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

Rajat Patidar was the highest run-getter for Royal Challengers Bengaluru scoring 34 off 22 deliveries while star batter Virat Kohli made 33 taking 24 balls.

For Rajasthan Royals, Avesh Khan took three wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin got two RCB batters out.

Chasing a target of 173, RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 45 off 30 balls, setting the chase followed by Riyan Parag’s 36 off 26 deliveries.

RR chased the target in 19 overs with six balls to spare while losing six wickets.