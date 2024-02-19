Re-polling begins at multiple stations in NA-43

Re-polling is underway on Monday at selected polling stations of NA-43, Tank-cum-Dera Ismael Khan as per the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported.

The polling on February 8 was interrupted because of the law and order situation.

The polling started at 8:00am and will continue till 5:00pm without any interruption.

The ECP has instructed the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, and other law enforcement agencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to coordinate and ensure a conducive environment for the public in this matter.

In NA-43, Dawar Khan Kundi, an independent candidate, emerged victorious with 63,556 votes, while Asad Mehmood of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam remained the runner-up with 62,730 votes.

Yesterday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has notified the winners for 36 National Assembly seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The ECP, in a notification issued here, has asked the returned candidates to affiliate with a political party of their choice within the next three days.

Among the declared victors are Sibghatullah from NA-4 Upper Dir, Gohar Ali Khan from NA-10 Buner, and Umar Ayub from NA-18 Haripur.

The notification affirmed Asad Qaiser’s success in NA-19 Swabi and Shandana Gulzar’s victory in NA-30 Peshawar.