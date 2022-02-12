Re-polling in KP districts: CEC to personally monitor election process

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) has decided to personally monitor the security and logistic arrangements during re-polling in 568 polling stations in 13 districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will conduct re-polling in 568 polling stations of 13 districts of KP province on Sunday (tomorrow).

Police and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel will perform security duties in the districts while Pakistan Army soldiers will act as a backup force. According to the ECP, strict action will be taken against violators of the law.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made in the concerned districts as many polling stations were declared most sensitive in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Darra Adamkhel and Khyber.

CEC has decided to personally monitor the election process along with the KP chief secretary and inspector general (IG).

Earlier on February 10, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced that the voting for the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will be held on March 31.

The returning officers had issued public notices regarding poll date for the second phase of local bodies elections in seven districts each of Malakand and Hazara divisions and four tribal districts.

People of the tribal districts that were merged with the KP province through the 25th Constitutional Amendment Bill 2018 will elect their local government representatives for the first time in the country’s history.

The election monitoring body had said candidates will be able to submit their nomination papers from February 14 to 18 with a preliminary list of candidates to be displayed on February 19.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court suspended the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) verdict that postponed the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

