‘Reached Jinnah House under leadership of Yasmin Rashid’

LAHORE: Raees Ahmed, a suspected miscreant, involved in May 9 violence has revealed they reached Jinnah House as per plan under the leadership of PTI leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

In a video statement, Raees Ahmed, who is a resident of Swat’s Shangla district said he along with other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers reached Jinnah House on May 9 for the attack as per the decided plan.

In his confession, Raees Ahmed said that after the arrest of the former premier and PTI chief on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, according to the plans ‘made by PTI’ in Zaman Park, they reached Jinnah House.

Read more: PTI worker ‘holds’ Imran Khan responsible for May 9 violence

He further said, the valuables at the Jinnah House were vandalised and later it was set on fire by him along with other PTI workers.

Raees Ahmed was of the view that all this happened because the narrative that was built by the former prime minister against the Pakistan Army for the past year.

It may be noted that on Saturday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore discharged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid in a case linked to the vandalism of Corps Commander House in Lahore, also known as Jinnah House, on May 9.