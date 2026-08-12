Reacher S4 release date, Rotten Tomatoes score and plot details

Prime Videos soon to return to the world of Jack Reacher through its hit Reacher series, led by rising action megastar Alan Ritchson. Based on Lee Child’s eponymous series of books.

In the latest update, Prime Video announced the return of Jack Reacher with the Reacher series. The show will feature Ritchson as a former US military police major who wanders across the country, regularly finding himself involved in dangerous mysteries, conspiracies, or investigations alongside other authorities. Known for his massive size (6’5″), quiet nature, and minimalist way of living (amongst other qualities), Reacher has become one of the most recognizable names in the streaming world.

Since it began airing in 2022, Reacher has ranked as one of Prime Video’s most-watched shows; Season 3 even took those ratings to new levels, becoming the most-watched returning season ever for the streamer.

Surpassing almost everybody’s expectations (including the author of the source material), Prime Video regularly gives Reacher early renewals, with Season 5 already deep into production. Now, as Season 4 approaches its release date, the critics are already teasing another round of success for this hit series.

Read More:Reacher Season 4 flips the script on Jack Reacher’s missions

Rotten Tomatoes released its initial Tomatometer score (average positive critics’ ratings) for Prime Video’s Reacher Season 4 the day before its debut. Taking nine reviews into consideration, all of them rated the new season positively, giving Season 4 an incredible 100% Tomatometer score. Should that number remain unchanged, it would be the highest average critics’ score for any season of Reacher; Season 1 kicked off with a 92% score in 2022, while Season 2 (2023) and Season 3 (2025) both have 98% scores.

Even with only nine reviews accounted for, Reacher Season 4’s 100% Tomatometer score can only be a good sign for what’s coming from the next eight episodes. According to the storyline, this season is based on Child’s 13th Reacher Book, Gone Tomorrow, which shows Reacher witnessing a woman commit suicide on a late-night subway. This leads him into his own wild investigation that exposes a massive political conspiracy and involves the CIA, which uncovers even more unexpected secrets.

On the same day that Season 4’s final episode premieres, Reacher fans will get even more to enjoy when the series’ first spin-off show, Neagley, debuts on Sept. 16 with a full-season, eight-episode drop.

Then, Season 5 is expected to debut on Prime Video sometime in 2027, and it will adapt Child’s 20th novel from the series, Make Me, the most recently released book to be adapted into a season of streaming episodes.

The next season will bring in major names like Jay Baruchel (How to Train Your Dragon) and Kevin Durand (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), giving Ritchson even more firepower to work with as he pushes the show to new heights.

The first three episodes of Reacher Season 4 will debut on Prime Video on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET.