BTS photos reveal Alan Ritchson’s new love interest in Reacher Season 4

New set photos from Reacher Season 4 have revealed Sydelle Noel as Alan Ritchson’s next on-screen love interest.

Filming for the hit Prime Video action series is well underway, with Reacher Season 4 adapting Lee Child’s 2009 novel Gone Tomorrow.

Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher, with the new season introducing Sydelle Noel as Tamara Green, a New York homicide detective.

On set, Noel was spotted in a sleeveless top, high-waisted trousers and black shoes, her hair in a ponytail, as she filmed scenes outdoors.

In Reacher Season 4, her character partners with Kevin Corrigan’s NYPD officer and becomes intrigued by Ritchson’s Reacher.

The Reacher Season 4 cast is one of the largest yet, also featuring Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette, Agnez Mo, Anggun, Kevin Corrigan, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, and Kathleen Robertson.

Sydelle Noel, best known for her role in Netflix’s GLOW and appearances in Arrow and Black Panther, brings a fresh dynamic to the series.

In the source novel, Tamara Green draws from the character Theresa Lee, who works alongside Reacher on a high-stakes New York case.

While the adaptation changes her backstory, Reacher Season 4 keeps her central to the unfolding mystery.

With Alan Ritchson leading the action once again and Sydelle Noel adding a new romantic thread, Reacher Season 4 promises to deliver both suspense and chemistry when it eventually hits Prime Video.

