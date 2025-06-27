Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette joins ‘Reacher’ season 4

Actor Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette has joined Alan Ritchson in Amazon’s ‘Reacher’ season 4 in a recasting.

Rodriguez-Marquette will portray Jacob Merrick, a small-town police officer. He steps into the role — described as a significant one in ‘Reacher’ season 4 — after actor Jay Baruchel had to leave the series due to a personal matter.

Baruchel had only recently been announced as part of the cast just a couple of weeks ago.

Reports said what stood out for Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette was that he was cast on the same day the role details were released, and was flown to the set just a few days later.

The series, created by Nick Santora, is based on the novels by Lee Child.

Apart from writing the show, Santora also serves as executive producer and showrunner.

‘Reacher’ season 4 is based on the 13th book in the series, ‘Gone Tomorrow.’

As per Amazon’s description of season 4, “When a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a train goes horribly wrong, Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power.”

It is worth mentioning here that season 3 was released in February 2025, and it quickly became the most-watched returning series ever for Prime Video.

Amazon’s ‘Reacher’ series has become one of the most-viewed shows on Prime Video.

According to Amazon, season 2 of the show was the most-viewed show in 2023 on its streaming platform.

Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette recently appeared in HBO’s dark comedy ‘Barry,’ and has wrapped filming for the horror anthology ‘Grind.’

The actor has also stared in ‘I Hate the Man in My Basement,’ ‘Broken Horses’ and ‘Mozart in the Jungle,’ among other projects.