Ready to hold talks with anyone except corrupt elements: PM Imran Khan

MIANWALI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is ready to hold talks with anyone except those who are involved in corruption, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing a public gathering in Mianwali today, said that the government is ready to hold talks with anyone even those people having a different ideology from left-wing or right-wing.

He said that the government is also agreeing to hold dialogues with anyone with people of Balochistan or from any other part of the country.

He clarified that the government, however, will not talk to those who are involved in corruption and laundered public money abroad. PM Khan said that striking a deal with dacoits will be destructive for a nation and every civilised society used to send the thieves behind the bars.

The prime minister said that no power could stop Pakistan from becoming a great nation and vowed that the country will become a state that will not bow down to any other nation.

The premier vowed that the people of backward areas will witness the development after the completion of the five-year tenure of the incumbent government.

Imran Khan said that he has not established Namal University while being in rulership where people from across the globe are receiving education. He said that Namal University will become the Oxford University of Pakistan.

Regarding inflation, PM Khan said that trade and businesses were badly affected due to coronavirus pandemic across the globe. He added that the inflation rate is still the lowest in Pakistan as compared to the other countries.

He predicted that the inflation rate will go down in Pakistan after the prices of different commodities got reduced internationally in the next three months. He added that the government is giving a 30 per cent subsidy to the low-income segment on oil, ghee and pulses.

PM Khan said that the families who are weak financially will be assisted through Kamyab Pakistan Program in which each family will be given an interest-free loan worth Rs500,000, whereas, Rs2,700,000 will be given as an interest-free loan to build their houses.

Moreover, all families will be given health cards across Punjab by March 2022 to provide them with free medical facilities up to Rs1 million in government and private hospitals.

He said that the government is spending money on awarding scholarships to the youth. Centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government will give scholarships worth Rs47 billion.

He asked the Mianwali people to get fully prepared and participate in the upcoming local government (LG) elections.

