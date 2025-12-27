Real life ‘Home Alone’ incident sees quick-witted boy, 12, thwart Christmas burglar

NEW YORK: A 12-year-old boy managed to thwart an alleged burglary this Christmas in true Home Alone fashion.

Tristan Taylor heard his kitchen window shatter at his home in Medford, New York, followed by footsteps across his house on Tuesday afternoon.

As he was on his own, Tristan escaped through his bedroom window and managed to spot the intruder from the outside and called emergency services.

He told CBS New York: ‘I said, “I have to get out the house, the quickest way possible”.

‘I was on the phone with 911, waiting for them to get here.’

His grandma Timothea Taylor said she was ‘very proud’ Tristan managed to escape the house and call for help.

She said: ‘We were very proud that he was able to keep his composure and call the police as quickly as he did.

Their neighbour Mike Campanella added: ‘I would hope my son would have done the same thing.

‘When someone is breaking into the house, caution is to get out and call the police. You just have to be brave and call them.’

Christian Garcia, 53, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with third-degree burglary and possession of burglars tools.

He has pleaded not guilty.